[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces Dates & Cities for a Global Audition for Girls

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has announced the dates and cities for an upcoming global audition.On September 4, Big Hit Entertainment announced that they are partnering up with their label Source Music to hold an audition for a new girl group titled 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION'.The agency said, "We will be holding 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' to find girls for a new group who we are planning to launch in 2021."The announcement also contained a detailed plan showing dates and cities for 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION'.According to the plan, the first audition is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and New York City, the United States on October 5.Then, Big Hit Entertainment will go around 14 more cities around Australia and Asia including Perth, Singapore, Melbourne, Busan, Gwangju, Osaka, Sapporo, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Hanoi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh until the end of October.Check out the exact date for each city in the official poster below!(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)