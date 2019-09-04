[SBS Star] Oh Yeon Seo to Take Legal Action Against Koo Hye Sun for Defamation

Actress Oh Yeon Seo and her agency firmly stated that they will take strong legal action against Koo Hye Sun after Oh was speculated as the actress mentioned in Koo Hye Sun's social media post about Ahn Jae Hyeon having an affair.On September 4, Oh Yeon Seo's management agency Celltrion Entertainment released an official statement regarding Oh Yeon Seo being speculated as the actress mentions in Koo Hye Sun's social media post.The agency's full statement reads as follows:Hello, this is Celltrion Entertainment who is in charge of the management of actress Oh Yeon Seo.We are delivering our stance on the post that Koo Hye Sun uploaded on her Instagram today.First, the part about 'rumors of dating the actress in the drama he is currently filming' in Koo Hye Sun's post is completely untrue.We plan on taking strong legal action against Koo Hye Sun for posting such speculative post on her official social media, which is a severe defamation of character and spreading of false information.In addition, we will take strong legal action against those spreading false information based on violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.Our actress Oh Yeon Seo has been doing her best for the drama which so many staff members are putting their utmost efforts into despite the difficult circumstances.However, we will take strong legal action because we can no longer sit back and observe while she is experiencing misery.Earlier today, Koo Hye Sun said that the major reason behind her marital discord with Ahn Jae Hyeon is his affair with his drama co-star.Ahn Jae Hyeon and Oh Yeon Seo are currently filming the upcoming drama 'People with Flaws' (literal translation) which is set to premiere in November.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)