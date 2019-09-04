SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says Ahn Jae Hyeon Had an Affair with His Drama Co-star
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says Ahn Jae Hyeon Had an Affair with His Drama Co-star

Published 2019.09.04 14:02

Published 2019.09.04 14:02 View Count
Following the news report on text messages exchanged between actress Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, Koo Hye Sun spoke up through another social media post.

On September 4, Dispatch revealed the text messages exchanged between Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon up until they made their marital discord public.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonFollowing the report, Koo Hye Sun took her Instagram and wrote:

Dispatch's forensic results? I am a person who changed cell phones three times this year.

The exact reason for divorce is Ahn Jae Hyeon's extramarital affair.

I heard so many rumors about him dating the actress in the drama he is currently filming, so my stance went back and forth whether or not to believe him.

Hearing about him exchanging Kakaotalk messages with the actress when he would not text or call me properly saying he was busy, made me feel like my heart was getting ripped up with betrayal.

This is why I still need time to organize my feelings. 

Koo Hye Sun later updated her post, saying, "I have a photo that I found in my husband's computer after our marriage. (In the photo) he is eating a late night snack with the actress at a hotel room while wearing a gown. I will submit it to the court as evidence."
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonPreviously, Koo Hye Sun had stated in a now-deleted Instagram post that she cannot divorce Ahn Jae Hyeon due to a custody dispute over their pet cat 'Anjoo' who originally belong to Ahn Jae Hyeon.

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
