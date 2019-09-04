[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Confesses She Has Never Been in a Relationship in Her Life

Actress Kim So Hyun shared that she has been single all her life.On September 3, Kim So Hyun sat down for a press interview at one café in Jongno-gu, Seoul.During the interview, one reporter asked, "You've acted in many romance dramas, but is it true that you have never been in a relationship before?"Kim So Hyun laughed and answered, "Yes, that is true. But I'm still only 20 years old, so it doesn't make it too weird that I've never been in a relationship."The actress continued, "It might actually be because of all these romance dramas that I act in, you know. The dating life in dramas isn't always glamorous. There are times when things are uneasy. So, when the drama is over, I kind of feel like I just got out of a real relationship."Then, she added with a smile, "I still haven't met anyone who I like so much that I felt the need to confess my feelings to him. If I do meet someone like that though, I'd probably tell them how I feel. You've got to be brave every now and then."Meanwhile, Kim So Hyun's new romance drama 'Love Alarm' was unveiled on August 22.(Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)(SBS Star)