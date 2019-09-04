[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Confesses She Has Never Been in a Relationship in Her Life

Actress Kim So Hyun shared that she has been single all her life.
On September 3, Kim So Hyun sat down for a press interview at one café in Jongno-gu, Seoul.During the interview, one reporter asked, "You've acted in many romance dramas, but is it true that you have never been in a relationship before?"
Kim So Hyun laughed and answered, "Yes, that is true. But I'm still only 20 years old, so it doesn't make it too weird that I've never been in a relationship."The actress continued, "It might actually be because of all these romance dramas that I act in, you know. The dating life in dramas isn't always glamorous. There are times when things are uneasy. So, when the drama is over, I kind of feel like I just got out of a real relationship."
Then, she added with a smile, "I still haven't met anyone who I like so much that I felt the need to confess my feelings to him. If I do meet someone like that though, I'd probably tell them how I feel. You've got to be brave every now and then."
Meanwhile, Kim So Hyun's new romance drama 'Love Alarm' was unveiled on August 22.
(Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)
(SBS Star)