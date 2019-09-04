SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ARMY to Build 'RM Forest' in Celebration of BTS RM's Birthday
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] ARMY to Build 'RM Forest' in Celebration of BTS RM's Birthday

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.04 11:39 Updated 2019.09.04 11:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ARMY to Build RM Forest in Celebration of BTS RMs Birthday
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS prepared a very special gift for the group's leader RM's upcoming birthday on September 12.

On September 3, the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement (KFEM) announced that approximately 250 fans gathered on August 31 to build a forest called 'BTS RM Forest No. 1' at Jamsil Hangang Park, Seoul.
ARMY to Build 'RM Forest' in Celebration of BTS RM's BirthdayIn consideration of RM, who has often shown interest in preserving the nature, the fans built a forest of 1,250 bridal wreaths at the park.

Fans also donated 9,120,000 won (approximately 7,500 dollars) and 1,994,000 won (approximately 1,600 dollars) to go towards the forest; commemorating RM's birth date September 12, 1994.
ARMY to Build 'RM Forest' in Celebration of BTS RM's BirthdayThe fan who initially came up with the idea of creating 'RM Forest' shared, "I'm beyond happy that many fans from both inside and outside the country took part in creating 'BTS RM Forest No. 1'."

The fan continued, "We will create 'BTS RM Forest No. 2' in 2020 to provide fresh air and a rest area for citizens who visit the forest."
ARMY to Build 'RM Forest' in Celebration of BTS RM's BirthdayMeanwhile, all BTS members including RM are currently having a much-needed vacation.

(Credit= KFEM, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992