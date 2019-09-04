[SBS Star] ARMY to Build 'RM Forest' in Celebration of BTS RM's Birthday

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS prepared a very special gift for the group's leader RM's upcoming birthday on September 12.On September 3, the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement (KFEM) announced that approximately 250 fans gathered on August 31 to build a forest called 'BTS RM Forest No. 1' at Jamsil Hangang Park, Seoul.In consideration of RM, who has often shown interest in preserving the nature, the fans built a forest of 1,250 bridal wreaths at the park.Fans also donated 9,120,000 won (approximately 7,500 dollars) and 1,994,000 won (approximately 1,600 dollars) to go towards the forest; commemorating RM's birth date September 12, 1994.The fan who initially came up with the idea of creating 'RM Forest' shared, "I'm beyond happy that many fans from both inside and outside the country took part in creating 'BTS RM Forest No. 1'."The fan continued, "We will create 'BTS RM Forest No. 2' in 2020 to provide fresh air and a rest area for citizens who visit the forest."Meanwhile, all BTS members including RM are currently having a much-needed vacation.(Credit= KFEM, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)