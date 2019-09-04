[SBS Star] 2PM Welcomes 11th Debut Anniversary & NICHKHUN·TAECYEON Share a Touching Message

K-pop boy group 2PM's members TAECYEON and NICHKHUN celebrated the group's 11th debut anniversary with a heartfelt message.On September 4, TAECYEON and NICHKHUN uploaded a post on their social media celebrating 2PM's 11th debut anniversary.First, TAECYEON uploaded a funny group photo of the six members of 2PM on a bean bag, pulling a face.In the caption, he wrote a short but moving message to HOTTEST (the name of 2PM's fandom).He wrote, "It's our 11th debut anniversary today. I hope all our guys in the military will always do well over there. NICHKHUN and I will continue to work hard. Dear HOTTEST who support us whenever and wherever, we love you lots!"Soon later, NICHKHUN also posted a recent group photo taken while TAECYEON was in the military as well as a heartfelt letter to HOTTEST.NICHKHUN wrote, "11 and plus years with these guys have been the best part of my life. It is an incredible fortune to find true friends like these guys who have become my family. I love every and each one of them."He went on, "I just want to thank my brothers and HOTTEST for sticking around and being amazingly patient through all the ups and downs, including the ones only we know... THANK YOU! Thank you 2PM members for being so great, and HOTTEST for being so lovely!"Then, he wrapped it up by saying, ""It is a tough world out there, but I feel like nothing can break us if we all just stick together. 11 years is a long time, but not nearly as long as how far we will go to make our HOTTEST proud."Debuted on September 4, 2008, 2PM rapidly rose to fame with its unique performance and catchy songs.Currently, the other four members of 2PM―WOOYOUNG, JUN. K, JUNHO and CHANSUNG are serving the national mandatory duty in the military.(Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter, 'taecyeonokay' 'khunsta0624' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)