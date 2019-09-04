SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM Welcomes 11th Debut Anniversary & NICHKHUN·TAECYEON Share a Touching Message
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 2PM Welcomes 11th Debut Anniversary & NICHKHUN·TAECYEON Share a Touching Message

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.04 10:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM Welcomes 11th Debut Anniversary & NICHKHUN·TAECYEON Share a Touching Message
K-pop boy group 2PM's members TAECYEON and NICHKHUN celebrated the group's 11th debut anniversary with a heartfelt message.

On September 4, TAECYEON and NICHKHUN uploaded a post on their social media celebrating 2PM's 11th debut anniversary.

First, TAECYEON uploaded a funny group photo of the six members of 2PM on a bean bag, pulling a face.

In the caption, he wrote a short but moving message to HOTTEST (the name of 2PM's fandom).

He wrote, "It's our 11th debut anniversary today. I hope all our guys in the military will always do well over there. NICHKHUN and I will continue to work hard. Dear HOTTEST who support us whenever and wherever, we love you lots!"2PMSoon later, NICHKHUN also posted a recent group photo taken while TAECYEON was in the military as well as a heartfelt letter to HOTTEST.

NICHKHUN wrote, "11 and plus years with these guys have been the best part of my life. It is an incredible fortune to find true friends like these guys who have become my family. I love every and each one of them."

He went on, "I just want to thank my brothers and HOTTEST for sticking around and being amazingly patient through all the ups and downs, including the ones only we know... THANK YOU! Thank you 2PM members for being so great, and HOTTEST for being so lovely!"

Then, he wrapped it up by saying, ""It is a tough world out there, but I feel like nothing can break us if we all just stick together. 11 years is a long time, but not nearly as long as how far we will go to make our HOTTEST proud."2PMDebuted on September 4, 2008, 2PM rapidly rose to fame with its unique performance and catchy songs.

Currently, the other four members of 2PM―WOOYOUNG, JUN. K, JUNHO and CHANSUNG are serving the national mandatory duty in the military.2PM(Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter, 'taecyeonokay' 'khunsta0624' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992