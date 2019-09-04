[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Reveals Rules She Asked Ahn Jae Hyeon to Follow During Their Marriage

Amid bickering over divorce with actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, actress Koo Hye Sun revealed the list of rules she asked her husband to follow during their marriage.On September 3, Koo Hye Sun took her personal Instagram account to share two new photos.The first photo was of two pieces of paper, one titled 'Things that Ahn Jae Hyeon should be careful not to do (until March)', and the other titled 'Things that Koo Hye Sun should be careful not to do'.The list of rules for Ahn Jae Hyeon reads:- If you drink outside, drink only until 11PM.- Don't drink to the point of losing consciousness (be moderate).- Don't be stubborn.- Don't cause harm to others.- Put away your clothes when you take them off.- After eating, clean up your food and dishes (don't pile them in the sink).- Put laundry in the laundry room.- Even if you're feeling good because you're drunk, don't yell, slap, or use other forms of violence.- Come home by midnight (filming is not the case).- Clean up the cat toilet once every seven days.- Be careful what you say (especially what you say about others).- Organize your shoes.On the other hand, the list of Koo Hye Sun's contains only the word, "Nothing."The second photo shows Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon's signatures on the back of the paper, suggesting that they both agreed to follow the rules.Along with the photos, Koo Hye Sun captioned, "Become a human," which she then changed to, "All I really want is an apology."Earlier on September 2, Koo Hye Sun's lawyer has confirmed she will soon be temporarily halting all activities and returned to college.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)