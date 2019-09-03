SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY's Pre-debut Profile Photos with SOMI Released Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] ITZY's Pre-debut Profile Photos with SOMI Released Online

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.03 19:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZYs Pre-debut Profile Photos with SOMI Released Online
It did not take long before K-pop girl group ITZY won the hearts of all K-pop fans around the world following its debut on February 12.

Only nine days after its debut, ITZY won first place on a music show with its debut song 'DALLA DALLA', recording it to be the fastest girl group to take the first win.
ITZYITZY consists of five members, and they are LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG, YEJI and YUNA.

Actually though, YUNA was not part of ITZY even until a couple of months before the group's debut.

There was someone else in her position instead, and that was K-pop artist SOMI.

ITZY's management agency JYP Entertainment had initially decided SOMI to be a member of ITZY, but she ended up leaving the agency in August last year.

Then, SOMI joined YG Entertainment's sub-label THE BLACK LABEL and made her solo debut this June.SOMIRecently, pre-debut profile photos of SOMI and four ITZY's members―LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG and YEJI were unveiled online.

They allowed fans to see what it would have been like if SOMI was in the group instead of YUNA.

Fans certainly found it interesting, but it seems to be the case that they are too used to seeing YUNA which make them feel slightly awkward to see SOMI there.

They commented, "I can't imagine ITZY without YUNA now, so it feel weird. This was pretty cool to see for sure.", "SOMI would've been a perfect fit, but I totally love that she went solo!", "Sending lots of love and support to all these six gorgeous girls!", and so on.ITZYSOMIITZY(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'somi_official_' Twitter, 'somsomi0309' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992