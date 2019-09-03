SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Calls JIMIN in the Middle of the Night to Tell Him He Loves Him; His Response Is?
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.03
K-pop boy group HOTSHOT's member Ha Sung Woon called another boy group BTS' member JIMIN in the middle of the night to tell him he loves him, and his response is melting the hearts of fans.

On September 2 episode of NAVER NOW's audio show 'Late-night Idol' (literal translation), Ha Sung Woon demonstrated his rock-solid friendship with JIMIN.Ha Sung Woon and JIMINAbout 15 minutes after the show had started, one listener sent in a message giving Ha Sung Woon an intriguing mission.

The mission was to call a friend and make him/her say "I love you." within a minute.

Upon hearing what the mission was, Ha Sung Woon said, "Now? This is very unexpected, but I'll do it. I can think of a couple of friends who I feel quite confident that they'll tell me that they love me."Ha Sung WoonA brief moment later, Ha Sung Woon said, "Okay, I don't know if he'll pick the phone up, but I'll call this guy. We often say 'I love you' to each other, so I should be able to hear it from him."

The dial tone only lasted a few seconds before this friend of Ha Sung Woon answer the call and said, "Hey."

Without saying anything else, Ha Sung Woon just said, "I love you!", then the friend immediately replied, "I love you!"

After completing his mission, Ha Sung Woon hung up and commented, "He's so going to wonder why I hung up right away. That was JIMIN, by the way."Ha Sung Woon and JIMINThen, Ha Sung Woon went on to describe what kind of person and friend JIMIN is.

Ha Sung Woon said, "I really love JIMIN. He is one of my best friends as well as colleagues."

He continued, "Whether the camera is rolling or not, he is sweet, kind and hard-working. I believe there are many things that I can learn from him. He is such a great person."
 

Ha Sung Woon and JIMIN's friendship goes back to the time when they both have not even made debut to the world of K-pop yet.

They have been good friends for years since, and were regularly spotted hanging out with each other after debut.

(Credit= NAVER NOW, 'gooreumseng' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
