[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Chang Wook to Show Every Bit of His Daily Life Through His Own YouTube Channel

Actor Ji Chang Wook has launched his own personal YouTube channel to build deeper connections with fans.On September 1, Ji Chang Wook dropped a very first video on his YouTube channel.The video was of Ji Chang Wook having a casual meeting with his agency staff members at their office after having a light meal together.After the meal, Ji Chang Wook revealed why he decided to create his YouTube channel.He said, "To be honest, I'm not the type of person who uses the Internet a lot. I'm also not very good with computers. But I recently learned how to make and upload videos on YouTube, and it wasn't hard at all. In fact, it was very simple."He continued, "Then, this thought suddenly came to my mind, 'What if I showed my fans behind-the-scenes look of my day?' It seemed like something my fans would like to see. So, I was like, 'Let's give it a go.'"Then, Ji Chang Wook was asked what his goal was, "Nothing big, really. I just want people to enjoy watching my videos. That's all I hope for now."Since the launch, a great number of fans across the globe came around his YouTube channel and left comments showing their excitement about this opportunity to check out different sides of their favorite actor.(Credit= '지창욱.Jichangwook' YouTube)(SBS Star)