SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Chang Wook to Show Every Bit of His Daily Life Through His Own YouTube Channel
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Chang Wook to Show Every Bit of His Daily Life Through His Own YouTube Channel

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.03 14:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Chang Wook to Show Every Bit of His Daily Life Through His Own YouTube Channel
Actor Ji Chang Wook has launched his own personal YouTube channel to build deeper connections with fans.

On September 1, Ji Chang Wook dropped a very first video on his YouTube channel.

The video was of Ji Chang Wook having a casual meeting with his agency staff members at their office after having a light meal together.Ji Chang WookAfter the meal, Ji Chang Wook revealed why he decided to create his YouTube channel.

He said, "To be honest, I'm not the type of person who uses the Internet a lot. I'm also not very good with computers. But I recently learned how to make and upload videos on YouTube, and it wasn't hard at all. In fact, it was very simple."

He continued, "Then, this thought suddenly came to my mind, 'What if I showed my fans behind-the-scenes look of my day?' It seemed like something my fans would like to see. So, I was like, 'Let's give it a go.'"Ji Chang WookThen, Ji Chang Wook was asked what his goal was, "Nothing big, really. I just want people to enjoy watching my videos. That's all I hope for now."

Since the launch, a great number of fans across the globe came around his YouTube channel and left comments showing their excitement about this opportunity to check out different sides of their favorite actor.
 

(Credit= '지창욱.Jichangwook' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992