[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shows a Cute Response When He Hears Lee Sunbin's Name Out of the Blue
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.03 13:52 View Count
Actor Lee Kwang Soo lost his composure on 'Running Man' when a fellow cast member Yu Jae Seok mentioned his girlfriend actress Lee Sunbin.

On September 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members were seen playing a game that required them to remain calm as long as they could.

They were given this special device to put on, which only turned green when they kept their composure and turned red when they lost it.Yu Jae SeokWhen Lee Kwang Soo had just put the device on, Yu Jae Seok purposely threw him a sensitive question to provoke him.

The question was, "So, Kwang Soo. How is it going with Lee Sunbin these days?"

Attacked by Yu Jae Seok with an unexpected question, Lee Kwang Soo blushed hard and tried to calm himself down by sipping some cold green tea in front of him.Lee Kwang SooA moment later, however, the device on his head suddenly turned red, making him lose the game in just a minute.

Then, Lee Kwang Soo burst out laughing in embarrassment and Yu Jae Seok satisfactorily grinned beside him. Lee Kwang SooPreviously on December 31, 2018, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin confirmed their 5-month relationship.

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
