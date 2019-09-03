SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Go Wild as IRENE Lets Them Take Photos at a 'No Photo' Fan Signing Event

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.03 11:11 View Count
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's fans have received the best 'fan service' from the group's leader IRENE.

On September 1, Red Velvet held a public fan signing event at one shopping mall in Seoul.

About 100 fans were given an opportunity to get an autograph from the members of Red Velvet, and they were all sitting on the wooden benches in front of them.Red VelvetIn the middle of the fan signing event, SEULGI said to fans, "You all came a long way to see us, right? It must be exhausting to wait and sit there for hours."

As if fans were waiting for one of the members to say something like this, they complained, "Yes, we are! What's worse is that we are not even allowed to take your photos!"

Upon hearing fans' response, SEULGI and IRENE asked with their eyes widened in surprise, "What? You are not allowed to take photos of us?"Red VelvetFans explained, "Apparently, all selected fans are not allowed to take photos of you while everyone else over there can.", then pointed towards people who were surrounding the area.

IRENE commented, "Are you serious? That's totally ridiculous. How come they can take photos and you can't? It doesn't even make sense." and glimpsed at the staff members.Red VelvetThen, she boldly said, "You know what? Just take our photos! I mean, aren't you here to do that?"

As soon as IRENE finished her sentence, fans went wild and repeated shouting her name.

Thanks to IRENE, they were able to record their special day on their phone/camera.
 

(Credit= 'supershinstudio' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
