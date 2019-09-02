[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Talks About Wanna One's Recent Failed Attempt to Perform 'Energetic'

Disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon revealed what the group's members did on their second debut anniversary.On August 31 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', Park Ji Hoon made a guest appearance.During the talk, one of the hosts Seo Janghoon asked Park Ji Hoon, "I heard that you and Wanna One members hung out last month. Could you tell us what you guys did?"Park Ji Hoon answered, "Yes, we did. It was our second debut anniversary on August 7, so we decided to meet up to celebrate it."He continued, "We ordered some food and spent time catching up with each other. It was so much fun. I had an incredible time."Then, Park Ji Hoon suddenly burst out laughing and told one funny thing that happened on that day.Park Ji Hoon said, "We actually tried to perform one of our songs 'Energetic' to reminisce the time when we used to perform together."One other host HeeChul responded, "Oh, that would have been nice. You all must have gotten quite emotional."Park Ji Hoon carried on telling the story, "It was. It really was. But you know what? We failed big time."He laughed and explained, "It had been way too long since we performed 'Energetic' that we just ended up completely messing it up. Good times, though. Good times."Wanna One made debut on August 7, 2017, at the end of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'.The 11 "national-picked" 'Produce 101 Season 2' contestants then promoted together for about 18 months until this January.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)