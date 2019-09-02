SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIHO Collapses During Rehearsal & OH MY GIRL Members Help Her Out of Stage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIHO Collapses During Rehearsal & OH MY GIRL Members Help Her Out of Stage

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.02 17:49 Updated 2019.09.02 17:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIHO Collapses During Rehearsal & OH MY GIRL Members Help Her Out of Stage
K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's member JIHO collapsed on stage and fans are furious with the group's agency for not giving the girls enough rest.

On August 31, hashtags 'wm_cancel_the_concert' and 'cancel_OHMYGIRLs_BLACK_LABEL' started trending on Twitter.
OH MY GIRLThis happened right after a video of OH MY GIRL's outdoor rehearsal was released online.

During the rehearsal, JIHO looked unwell but tried her best to continue dancing and singing while her fellow members looked at her with worried eyes.

Soon enough, JIHO was seen dropping to the floor and the music stopped as a consequence.

Immediately upon the music stopped playing, JIHO's heavy breathing was heard, showing that something was terribly wrong with her.

It seemed like JIHO had absolutely no energy to walk by herself when her fellow members supported her to backstage.
 
Ever since this video went viral, fans demanded the agency WM Entertainment to let JIHO as well as all members of OH MY GIRL get some good rest before they carry out their other planned activities.

They are saying that they do not even want a concert 'Fall Fairy Tale: BLACK LABEL' that is scheduled for September 28 and 29 before they know OH MY GIRL members are all well-rested.

Regarding JIHO's condition, WM Entertainment stated, "It turned out JIHO felt dizzy, and also had a fever during the rehearsal. After being examined and treated by a medical team at the festival, she returned to Seoul and is currently resting with her family."

The agency added that they will be announcing the progress of JIHO's recovery as soon as they can, but has not commented anything about canceling 'Fall Fairy Tale: BLACK LABEL' as fans demanded. OH MY GIRL(Credit= WM Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992