[SBS Star] Song Seung Heon Thanks So Jisub for a Snack Truck & Releases Eye-catching Past Photos

Actor So Jisub supported his friend actor Song Seung Heon with a snack truck and Song Seung Heon thanked him through his Instagram.On September 1, Song Seung Heon took to his Instagram to express gratitude to So Jisub for sending him a snack truck.First, Song Seung Heon uploaded two photos of him posing in front of the snack truck that was sent to the set of his drama 'The Great Show'.The photos were of him grinning from ear to ear with a cup of coffee in his hand.In addition to that, Song Seung Heon shared some past photos of him and So Jisub when they used to model for a magazine together back in the '90s.In both photos, Song Seung Heon and So Jisub make playful poses, looking like they are having a blast.It seems they managed to deliver their happiness to fans, because they left comments like, "Those are such cute photos. They made me happy.", "Their photos totally made my day!", "Awww how adorable! I can't stop smiling.", and more.It is said that Song Seung Heon and So Jisub have been friends since their debut in 1995.About 24 years have passed, but their friendship still seems hard as a rock.(Credit= 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)