[SBS Star] f(x) Amber Announces Her Departure from SM Entertainment

K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Amber is officially leaving her management agency.On September 1, Amber shared a handwritten note on her Instagram.In the note, she said, "I would like to announce my contract with SM Entertainment has ended today and have decided to part ways with the company."She continued, "From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to thank everyone who believed in me and have been so patient with me all these years."She wrapped it up by saying, "I can't wait to show you what's in store in this next chapter of my career. Again and always, THANK YOU. Love, peace, and boba."For the last couple of years since 2016 when f(x) last released a song, many fans had been hoping and waiting for f(x) to make a comeback.The note devastated these fans, because they feared that they may lose f(x).Since Amber has not expressively said that she is leaving f(x), they are still hoping that it does not lead to the group's disbandment.A great number of fans seem excited to see what Amber will come out with next though.They left comments such as, "Thank you for this amazing journey. Good luck!", "Be happy, Amber. I'll always be supporting you right here.", "Show everyone all that you've got!", and so on.After spending about two years training under SM Entertainment, Amber made debut as a member of f(x) in September 2009.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'ajol_llama' Instagram)(SBS Star)