[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Surprises Fans by Arriving at the Airport with Short Hair & Straight Bangs
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Surprises Fans by Arriving at the Airport with Short Hair & Straight Bangs

Lee Narin

Published 2019.08.30 16:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Surprises Fans by Arriving at the Airport with Short Hair & Straight Bangs
Actor Park Seo Jun gave himself a short hair makeover and fans were surprised.

On August 29, Park Seo Jun arrived at Incheon International Airport to head to Taipei, Taiwan to attend one event held by a cosmetics brand.

On this day, Park Seo Jun put on a dark brown shirt, pair of black dress pants and white flat sneakers which highlighted his slim and tall figure.Park Seo JunBut what caught the most attention was the haircut he had; short hair and straight bangs.

This was a huge surprise, because he had never cut his hair this short and styled it this way ever since his debut in 2011.

He gave off a very different vibe to how he looked only a few weeks ago when he had much longer hair.

It certainly did not look like the kind of hairstyle that a lot of people would be able to pull it off, but Park Seo Jun somehow seemed to have managed to do it well.Park Seo JunPark Seo JunAlthough surprised, fans are loving his new look; they left comments such as, "He looks cute with this hairstyle!", "Seo Jun looks good with any sort of styles out there.", "I still need some time to get used to it, but I really like it!", and so on.

(Credit= 'junlight1216' 'Decemmmmber' Twitter, 'eatingeating' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
