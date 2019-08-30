[SBS Star] Following 'Produce X 101', 'Produce 48' Accused of Allegedly Manipulating Vote Results

'Produce 48', the third season of Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101' series, has also been suspected of vote manipulation.As previously reported, Mnet is currently under investigation for allegedly manipulating votes on the final episode of the series' recently-ended fourth season 'Produce X 101'.Fans have accused Mnet of the vote rigging after finding out similar patterns between the contestants' vote results.Then on August 30, KBS reported that the final results of 'Produce 48' is also under suspicions of vote rigging.According to the report, the final vote percentages of 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' look similar; all the percentages showed decimal numbers which rounded up or down to 0 in the fifth decimal, which is a highly unlikely probability.In response to the report, however, Mnet stated that it is hard to give an official answer to the suspicions as the police investigation for 'Produce X 101' is currently taking place.Meanwhile, the 12 winners of 'Produce 48' made debut as IZ*ONE in October 2018, and have been actively promoting both in Korea and Japan.(Credit= Mnet)(SBS Star)