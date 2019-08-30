[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Spotted Staring at Thousands of ARMY Waiting for Him with His Mouth Open

GUYSHSHS MY DAD GOT A VIDEO OF JIMIN LEAVING THE VENUE LAST NIGHT WHILE HE WAS WAITING FOR ME pic.twitter.com/F3gXgxORMR — kayla (@delujeon) May 6, 2019

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN got caught(?) staring at thousands of fans waiting for him with his mouth wide open.Recently, one video of JIMIN from May started going viral online for its overloading cuteness.The video was filmed on one of the days when BTS held its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Pasadena, the United States at the Rose Bowl.Over 60,000 fans attended the event on each day on May 4 and 5 (local time), and a lot of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) chose to stay at the venue after the concert in hopes to say goodbye to BTS once again.Thousands of ARMY gathered around the exit of a parking lot and patiently waited for the members of BTS to come out.After a while, black posh cars came out of the exit and ARMY instinctively knew that those were the cars that they had been waiting for.Unfortunately though, not only the windows were closed, but were they also tinted with window film that it was not possible to see inside.ARMY still waved towards the cars, knowing that the members of BTS were in them.Then, they noticed the third car had no window film and JIMIN was looking at them through it.But it looked like JIMIN thought the window was tinted, because he pretty much just stared at them with the word 'wow' written on his face, instead of waving back to them.JIMIN looked like he was completely shocked that there were so many ARMY waiting around for the group even though it was very late.This cute astonished look of JIMIN was captured by one ARMY's father and ARMY around the world are unable to stop themselves from watching it over and over again to this day.(Credit= 'delujeon' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)