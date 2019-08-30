SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Spotted Staring at Thousands of ARMY Waiting for Him with His Mouth Open
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Spotted Staring at Thousands of ARMY Waiting for Him with His Mouth Open

Lee Narin

Published 2019.08.30 15:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Spotted Staring at Thousands of ARMY Waiting for Him with His Mouth Open
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN got caught(?) staring at thousands of fans waiting for him with his mouth wide open.

Recently, one video of JIMIN from May started going viral online for its overloading cuteness.

The video was filmed on one of the days when BTS held its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Pasadena, the United States at the Rose Bowl.BTSBTSOver 60,000 fans attended the event on each day on May 4 and 5 (local time), and a lot of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) chose to stay at the venue after the concert in hopes to say goodbye to BTS once again.

Thousands of ARMY gathered around the exit of a parking lot and patiently waited for the members of BTS to come out.

After a while, black posh cars came out of the exit and ARMY instinctively knew that those were the cars that they had been waiting for.BTSUnfortunately though, not only the windows were closed, but were they also tinted with window film that it was not possible to see inside.

ARMY still waved towards the cars, knowing that the members of BTS were in them.

Then, they noticed the third car had no window film and JIMIN was looking at them through it.JIMINBut it looked like JIMIN thought the window was tinted, because he pretty much just stared at them with the word 'wow' written on his face, instead of waving back to them.

JIMIN looked like he was completely shocked that there were so many ARMY waiting around for the group even though it was very late.

This cute astonished look of JIMIN was captured by one ARMY's father and ARMY around the world are unable to stop themselves from watching it over and over again to this day.
 
(Credit= 'delujeon' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992