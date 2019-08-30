SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Love BTS JUNGKOOK's Unbelievably Cute New Childhood Photos
[SBS Star] Fans Love BTS JUNGKOOK's Unbelievably Cute New Childhood Photos

JUNGKOOKFans are loving K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK's never-before-seen childhood photos.

Recently, one fan discovered a new set of baby JUNGKOOK's photos and shared them on Weverse, BTS' new global fan community.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKIn the photos, baby JUNGKOOK is wearing a blue jersey and grey sweatpants, spending a day at the beach to catch some clams and oysters by the seaside.

Whilst enjoying his fun little adventure at the beach, JUNGKOOK shows his signature smile for the camera, showing off his cuteness even at his young age.
JUNGKOOKUpon seeing the photos, his fans commented, "I'm channeling my inner proud mom seeing these. Awww he's grown up so well.", "I'm telling you, he never gets old. Never.", "Nobody knew that this cute little kid would grown up to be the most influential K-pop artist of the century.", and more.
JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, all seven members of BTS including JUNGKOOK are currently taking a mush-need break from all promotional activities.

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
