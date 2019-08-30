SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE & WENDY Reveal Funny Reasons Why They Will Never Use Instagram
IRENE and WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet told why they probably will never create their own Instagram account.

On August 29, four members of Red Velvet―IRENE, WENDY, SEULGI and YERI guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.Red VelvetDuring the talk, the host Kim Shin-young said, "As far as I'm aware, all Red Velvet members made their personal Instagram except for IRENE and WENDY."

She continued with a curious look on her face, "Why didn't you guys sign up for it, IRENE and WENDY?"Red VelvetIRENE answered, "Well, I don't really know how to use social media. I don't know what I should use it for as well."

She continued, "This isn't the case for WENDY though. She's not signing up for Instagram because she takes unnecessarily long on beautifying her photos."

She added, "Actually, WENDY doesn't even know how to upload more than one photo at a time. She also would go back to the very beginning if she made any mistakes while editing the photos."Red VelvetWENDY laughed then responded, "Okay, let's make things clear here first. It's not like I'm technologically challenged or anything. I just find that there are way too many filters and editing tools that you can use these days."

She carried on giving an explanation with, "So, I always end up spending like an hour and a half on editing one single photo. I do admit that I take long."Red VelvetMeanwhile, Red Velvet returned to the K-pop scene with its new mini album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' on August 20.

(Credit= 'mbcradio12' Instagram, MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
