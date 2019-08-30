[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Finally Announces His Official Fandom Name

K-pop artist Kang Daniel has finally revealed the official fandom name.On August 29, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment announced his fandom name will be called DANITY.DANITY is a word that combines 'Daniel' and a suffix '-ity' to mean that every moment that Kang Daniel and his fans spend together is special.Just as '-ity' is a suffix that can be added to many words, DANITY also means that there is no limit to the memories that they can make together.Before the fandom name announcement, Kang Daniel's fandom had been affectionately known as 'moomyungs (no-names in Korean)'.Debuted as a member of K-pop project group Wanna One in 2017, Kang Daniel made his second debut as a solo artist in July with his first mini album 'color on me'.(Credit= 'Kang Daniel' V LIVE, 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)(SBS Star)