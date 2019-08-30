SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bom Tells How Empty She Feels Without the Members of 2NE1 Around

Lee Narin

작성 2019.08.30
Park Bom, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, revealed that she misses having the members of 2NE1 around.

On August 29 episode of Mnet's new music show 'Queendom', Park Bom was seen getting ready for her solo performance.Park BomAhead of her performance, Park Bom sat down for an interview to talk about her feelings.

Park Bom stated, "I'm quite nervous. There are a lot on my mind right now. I hope I'll do well up there."

She continued, "I'm the only one performing solo today. That worries me the most. I miss the times when I used to perform with the girls―DARA, CL and Minzy."

She added, "It would have been amazing if all of them had joined me. I feel so empty without them."Park Bom2NE1Debuted in 2009, 2NE1 quickly became one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in history.

2NE1 topped various music charts with its tracks including 'FIRE', 'I DON'T CARE', 'I AM THE BEST', and many more.

In 2016 at the end of their contract with YG Entertainment, however, the group disbanded as the four members decided to part ways.2NE1(Credit= Mnet Queendom, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
