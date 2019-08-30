[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Spotted Carrying a Backpack That Is Almost the Same Size as He Is

New photos of K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. from the military are making fans go wild for his overloading cuteness.Recently, new photos of D.O. at a train station were shared online.In the photos, D.O. was seen boarding a train with his fellow soldiers to what it appears to be the destination for his platoon.D.O. is wearing the military uniform with a backpack that was nearly as big as he is, which his fans find extremely adorable.Fans commented, "I want to carry that gigantic backpack for him.", "He reminds me of a boy scout! So cute.", "How do you expect my baby Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name) to carry that. I want to carry it for him instead.", and more.Meanwhile, D.O. has been assigned to serve the rest of his mandatory military duty as a cook, thanks to his talent and passion for cooking.He is expected to be discharged from his service on January 25, 2021.(Credit= Online Community, 'doment_12' Twitter)(SBS Star)