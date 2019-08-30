SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Shares Photos from His Trip with Peakboy·Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik·Park Hyung Sik(?)
[SBS Star] BTS V Shares Photos from His Trip with Peakboy·Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik·Park Hyung Sik(?)

Lee Narin

작성 2019.08.30
K-pop boy group BTS' member V shared some photos from his recent trip with singer Peakboy, actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik(?).

On August 29, V updated BTS' Twitter with four different photos.
V, Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo ShikThe photos were of V, Peakboy, Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik doing all kinds of exciting activities on their trip.

The activities included walking along the beach, having a meal at a Korean barbecue restaurant, enjoying the sunset on a yacht and swimming in the sea.

Their happy smile and eyes full of excitement showed how much fun they had on this trip.V, Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo ShikV, Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo ShikIn one of the photos where they are swimming in the sea with a life jacket on, Park Hyung Sik had been photoshopped in the corner.

It seemed like V, Peakboy, Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik hoped their fifth member Park Hyung Sik in the military could have joined them.V, Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo ShikV, Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyun Sik are known to be great friends with each other.

Previously, it was revealed that the five guys have a very active group chat where hundreds of messages are exchanged daily and regularly meet up whenever they have time.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
