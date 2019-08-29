SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Excitedly Talks About the Recent Trip that He Went on with His Brother
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Excitedly Talks About the Recent Trip that He Went on with His Brother

Actor Jung Hae In described the sort of relationship he has with his younger brother.

On August 28, Jung Hae In was invited to join the talk on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' alongside director Jung Ji-woo.Jung Hae InDuring the talk, one listener sent a message to the radio station.

The listener said, "Hi, Hae In. I heard that you went on a trip with your brother not too long ago. Could you tell us how it was?"

Jung Hae In nodded and answered, "Ah yes, I did. I went to Jeju Island with my younger brother. We were there for three days. It was so much fun. My brother's actually still traveling there."

He continued, "Jeju Island was pricey though. It was very expensive, but I really liked the cutlassfish dish. It was so good. Oh, and Jeongbang Waterfall was super cool."Jung Hae InThen, Jung Hae In explained that him and his younger brother are seven years apart.

Jung Hae In said, "He is quite a bit younger than me―seven years. We weren't as close when we were younger, but quickly became close after my brother entered the adulthood."

He added with a smile, "I would even say that we are best friends now. We are very close to each other."
Jung Hae In(Credit= 'holyhaein' '1077power' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
