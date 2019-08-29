[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Names Top 4 'Dance Queens' in the K-pop Scene

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's main dancer SEULGI named four female K-pop artists as the best dancers.On August 28 episode of MBC Every1's variety show 'Weekly Idol', the five members of Red Velvet joined as guests.During the show, one of the hosts asked SEULGI, "Is it true that BoA picked you as one of SM Entertainment's top dancers with TVXQ!'s U-KNOW Yunho and SHINee's TAEMIN?".SEULGI shyly answered, "It's true. It's such an honor."Then SEULGI was asked which fellow K-pop artist she recognizes as the best dancer.To this, SEULGI said, "Wait, there are so many! I would say BLACKPINK's LISA, CHUNG HA, TWICE's MOMO for sure. IZ*ONE's Lee Chae Yeon also dances very well."She explained, "Honestly, there are so many that I can't even mention them all one by one," and apologized for not being able to name others.Check out LISA, CHUNG HA, MOMO, Lee Chae Yeon, and SEULGI's dance performances below!(Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol, 'Lilifilm Official' 'SBS KPOP PLAY' YouTube)(SBS Star)