[SBS Star] Wesley Snipes Aims to Become BTS' Backup Dancer After His Retirement?
작성 2019.08.29 14:47
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes has shown his love and support for K-pop boy group BTS.

On August 28, Wesley Snipes attended the press conference for '2019 Chungbuk International Martial Arts & Action Film Festival' (2019 CHIMAAFF), which took place at the Shilla, Seoul.
Wesley Snipes (Yonhap)During the press conference, Wesley Snipes answered various questions about his career as an actor.

When he was asked about his plans after his retirement, Wesley Snipes jokingly answered, "After I finish my career as an actor, I will fulfill my dream as a backup dancer for BTS."

He then drew laughter from all the reporters and attendees of the press conference by adding, "I will audition for that. No problem."
Wesley Snipes (Yonhap), BTSWesley Snipes is currenty visiting South Korea to appear as an award presenter for the '2019 CHIMAAFF', which will take place on August 29 to September 2.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
