SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Famous Photographer Praises BTS' Personality to the Skies
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Famous Photographer Praises BTS' Personality to the Skies

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.29 14:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Famous Photographer Praises BTS Personality to the Skies
Renowned photographer MJ Kim talked about the time when he was deeply impressed with the members of K-pop boy group BTS' personality.

On August 22, one YouTube channel shared a video of MJ Kim telling stories about working with stars including BTS, English singer Paul McCartney, English pop group the Spice Girls, American singer Michael Jackson, American actor Johnny Depp and more.MJ KimRegarding BTS, MJ Kim noted, "I feel like BTS will be around for a long time." and gave his reasons.

MJ Kim said, "I shot three commercials with BTS over the last three years here in Korea. What I had realized from working with them was that each one of them had such great manners. They weren't like that only the first time I worked with them; they were the same when I worked with them for the second time as well as the third time."

He emphasized that BTS did not become arrogant, but in fact become more modest and humble even though the group had gotten much more popular over this period.MJ KimMJ said, "Out of all things though, they truly impressed me last December. Normally, we would do a photo shoot, then shoot a video version for a commercial on two separate days, but we had to get both done on the same day due to BTS' tight schedule. The shooting began at like six in the morning and finished around midnight."

He continued, "So, you can just imagine how exhausted BTS would have been, considering that they had just come back to Korea after their concert tour around the world."MJ KimThe photographer went on, "At the end of the photo shoot, we gave each other a big around of applause. That was when BTS members came up to me and said, Thank you so much for taking photos of us from the early morning until now. Thank you for continuously smiling throughout the time as well.'"

He added, "This is the sort of thing that we would say to our commercial models, not the other way around. They also sounded like they actually meant every word of it; they certainly weren't saying those words simply for the sake of it. I've never had someone thank me like that after a photo shoot. This includes all photo shoots that I did with Korean and non-Korean stars. They were incredible."
 

(Credit= '공원생활 / ParkLife' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992