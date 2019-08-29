[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Talks about His First-ever Nude Scene in His Upcoming Movie

Actor Lee Kwang Soo talked about his nude scene in the upcoming movie 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack'.On August 28, the press premiere event for 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' took place at a movie theater located in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.During the event, Lee Kwang Soo said, "I was personally surprised. I didn't know I took off clothes to that extent."He jokingly added, "I think the director wanted to show Lee Kwang Soo as an adult actor through this scene. I think I will be able to show you a new side of myself (through the scene)."'Tazza: One Eyed Jack', the third movie of 'Tazza' series, is about the greatest gamblers in Korea joining forces to win one poker game that could completely change the course of their lives.The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on September 11.(Credit= Lotte Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)