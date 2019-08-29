SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeo Jin Goo's Adorable Past Video Unveils
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeo Jin Goo's Adorable Past Video Unveils

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.29 13:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeo Jin Goos Adorable Past Video Unveils
One cute past video of actor Yeo Jin Goo is making fans nonstop going, "Awww!"

Recently, one past video of Yeo Jin Goo started gaining attention again as the result of the success of his current drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.

The video showed actor Sung Dong-il taking a break in his waiting room during the shooting of one drama in 2006.Sung Dong-ilAt that time, Yeo Jin Goo was a child actor who acted as Sung Dong-il's son in the drama, and went to visit him in the waiting room to hand him some instant coffee.

When one of the staff members jokingly asked Yeo Jin Goo, "How much does that cost?", he responded with a confused look on his face, "I don't need money."Yeo Jin GooThen, Sung Dong-il gave Yeo Jin Goo the package of instant coffee and paper cup, and asked Yeo Jin Goo if he could make some coffee for him.

Yeo Jin Goo took the package and cup from him and skipped towards a water dispenser, looking all excited.Yeo Jin GooAfter Yeo Jin Goo had successfully made coffee, he carefully walked back to waiting room and handed the cup to Sung Dong-il.

Once again, the staff asked Yeo Jin Goo how much his special cup of coffee cost, he smiled and answered, "It's okay."

Not only Yeo Jin Goo looked overly cute to the point where it almost gave fans a heart attack, but they were also completely struck by the cuteness in the way he spoke his words and behaved.
 

Meanwhile, 'Hotel Del Luna' featuring Yeo Jin Goo and K-pop artist/actress IU is aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9PM KST.

(Credit= 'JANUSENT' Facebook, 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992