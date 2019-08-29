SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SuperM Announces Its Debut Date & Teaser Schedule
[SBS Star] SuperM Announces Its Debut Date & Teaser Schedule

SM Entertainment's upcoming 'joint group' SuperM is confirmed to make its grand debut on October 4.

On August 29 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment dropped a new teaser image for SuperM's first mini album 'SuperM' as well as a timeline for future teaser releases.
SuperMIn the newly-released teaser, the members of SuperM flaunts their visuals and charisma in black and white individual shots.
SuperMSuperM is a seven-member boy group consisting of SHINee's TAEMIN, EXO's BAEKHYUN and KAI, NCT's TAEYONG, MARK, TEN, and LUCAS.

According to the information given from the official store of SuperM, the track list for 'SuperM' includes 'Jopping', 'I Can't Stand the Rain', '2 Fast', 'Super Car', and 'No Manners'.
SuperMIn partnership with American record label Captiol Music Group, SM Entertainment has plans for SuperM to promote both in the United States and Korea.
 

(Credit= 'SuperM' YouTube, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
