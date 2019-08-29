SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Yulhee Are Expecting Twins!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Yulhee Are Expecting Twins!

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.29 10:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Yulhee Are Expecting Twins!
It was just revealed that K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Minhwan and girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee are expecting twins.

On August 28 episode of KBS' reality show 'Guys Doing Housework Season 2' (literal translation), Minhwan and Yulhee were seen visiting the gynecologist after a home pregnancy test showed a positive result several weeks back.Minhwan and YulheeAfter getting an ultrasound, the gynecologist told Minhwan and Yulhee, "Yulhee is currently pregnant, indeed. But there is more; it's twins. Congratulations."

She continued, "At this point though, I cannot tell whether they are identical or fraternal twins. Twins are conceived naturally only around 1% of the time, so it's very rare for this to happen. Please know that you have to make sure to take extra care for yourself and the babies."Minhwan and YulheeUpon hearing her words, Minhwan and Yulhee's jaw fell to the floor and could not hide their surprise.

Then, as soon as they came out of the doctor's office, Minhwan gave Yulhee a big hug.Minhwan and YulheeSoon after this episode was broadcast, Yulhee shared a recent ultrasound photo on her Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you for congratulating me and my family. I have really bad morning sickness these days, but my husband and mother-in-law are taking such great care of me."

She went on, "I'm living the best days of my life and the twins are doing very well. Thank you again for sending us so many congratulatory messages."Minhwan and YulheeMinhwan and Yulhee went public with their relationship in September 2017, and their son Jae-yul was born in June last year.

The couple's wedding ceremony was held about three months after Jae-yul's birth.

(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram, KBS Guys Doing Housework Season 2)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992