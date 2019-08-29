[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Yulhee Are Expecting Twins!

It was just revealed that K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Minhwan and girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee are expecting twins.On August 28 episode of KBS' reality show 'Guys Doing Housework Season 2' (literal translation), Minhwan and Yulhee were seen visiting the gynecologist after a home pregnancy test showed a positive result several weeks back.After getting an ultrasound, the gynecologist told Minhwan and Yulhee, "Yulhee is currently pregnant, indeed. But there is more; it's twins. Congratulations."She continued, "At this point though, I cannot tell whether they are identical or fraternal twins. Twins are conceived naturally only around 1% of the time, so it's very rare for this to happen. Please know that you have to make sure to take extra care for yourself and the babies."Upon hearing her words, Minhwan and Yulhee's jaw fell to the floor and could not hide their surprise.Then, as soon as they came out of the doctor's office, Minhwan gave Yulhee a big hug.Soon after this episode was broadcast, Yulhee shared a recent ultrasound photo on her Instagram.In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you for congratulating me and my family. I have really bad morning sickness these days, but my husband and mother-in-law are taking such great care of me."She went on, "I'm living the best days of my life and the twins are doing very well. Thank you again for sending us so many congratulatory messages."Minhwan and Yulhee went public with their relationship in September 2017, and their son Jae-yul was born in June last year.The couple's wedding ceremony was held about three months after Jae-yul's birth.(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram, KBS Guys Doing Housework Season 2)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)