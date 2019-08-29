[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun to Make Special Appearance in IU & Yeo Jin Goo's Drama

Actor Kim Soo Hyun will be making a special cameo appearance in the final episode of singer/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo's drama.On August 29, it was reported that Kim Soo Hyun would be making a surprise appearance in the final episode of tvN's ongoing drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.In response to the report, the drama's production team confirmed, "It is true that Kim Soo Hyun will be making a cameo appearance in 'Hotel Del Luna'. Please tune in to the broadcast to see what role he will play."It is Kim Soo Hyun's first official activity after his military discharge back on July 1.He reportedly decided to make a surprise appearance in 'Hotel Del Luna' thanks to his connection to the cast and crew of the drama.Kim Soo Hyun previously worked with producer Oh Choong-hwan for 'My Love from the Star', IU for 'Dream High', 'Producer', and Yeo Jin Goo for 'Moon Embracing the Sun'.He recently supported his former colleagues by showing up to the drama's filming set with a coffee truck.Meanwhile, the final episode of 'Hotel Del Luna' featuring Kim Soo Hyun is set to be aired on August 31.(Credit= SBS funE, tvN Hotel Del Luna, 'yeojin9oo' Instagram)(SBS Star)