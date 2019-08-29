[SBS Star] MINA Reportedly Participated in TWICE's MV Filming; Agency Responds

JYP Entertainment has responded to reports about MINA's participation in the label's girl group TWICE's comeback music video filming.On August 29, media outlet Sports Chosun reported that MINA had participated in the filming for TWICE's comeback music video.Earlier this summer, JYP Entertainment announced MINA's indefinite hiatus due to concerns about her health.Then the agency updated this month that MINA had been diagnosed with anxiety disorder.According to the report, MINA decided to take part in the music video filming after consulting with JYP Entertainment staff.The sources revealed that she still had a difficult time, but the other eight members of TWICE were very supportive of her and helped her throughout the filming process.In response to the report, JYP Entertainment stated, "We cannot give a certain answer at the moment. We will release our official statement about this matter when the time is right."Meanwhile, TWICE is currently gearing up for the group's comeback in September.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)