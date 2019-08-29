SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MINA Reportedly Participated in TWICE's MV Filming; Agency Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] MINA Reportedly Participated in TWICE's MV Filming; Agency Responds

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.29 10:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MINA Reportedly Participated in TWICEs MV Filming; Agency Responds
JYP Entertainment has responded to reports about MINA's participation in the label's girl group TWICE's comeback music video filming.

On August 29, media outlet Sports Chosun reported that MINA had participated in the filming for TWICE's comeback music video.
MINAEarlier this summer, JYP Entertainment announced MINA's indefinite hiatus due to concerns about her health.

Then the agency updated this month that MINA had been diagnosed with anxiety disorder.
MINAAccording to the report, MINA decided to take part in the music video filming after consulting with JYP Entertainment staff.

The sources revealed that she still had a difficult time, but the other eight members of TWICE were very supportive of her and helped her throughout the filming process.
MINAIn response to the report, JYP Entertainment stated, "We cannot give a certain answer at the moment. We will release our official statement about this matter when the time is right."

Meanwhile, TWICE is currently gearing up for the group's comeback in September.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992