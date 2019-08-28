SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Reveals a Strange Way Lee Dong Wook Chose to Become Close to Him
2019.08.28
Actor Yim Siwan spoke about a strange thing that actor Lee Dong Wook did to him to become close.

On August 28, a press conference for OCN's upcoming drama 'Strangers from Hell' took place at one hotel in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul.Lee Dong Wook and Yim SiwanDuring the press conference, Yim Siwan revealed one information that made everyone at the venue burst into laughter.

Yim Siwan said, "Dong Wook always takes such great care of me. He almost treats me as his own younger brother."

He continued, "This might be a little spoiler, but I really would like to mention it here. So, there was this part in the script where my Adam's apple was being mentioned."

He carried on telling the story, "After we filmed that scene, Dong Wook would come and touch my Adam's apple every time before our shooting of the day began."Lee Dong Wook and Yim SiwanLee Dong Wook laughed and responded, "It was my first time given the opportunity to touch someone else's Adam's apple. I thought we could get close that way."

Yim Siwan added with a laugh, "If Dong Wook doesn't touch my Adam's apple before our shooting, then it will feel strange now. He touched it earlier today as well."Lee Dong Wook and Yim Siwan'Strangers from Hell' is a thriller drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

Lee Dong Wook will play the role of a dentist 'Seo Moon-jo', who gets acquainted with a financially-struggling writer 'Yoon Jong-wu' (Yim Siwan).

The story illustrates the two characters getting involved in mysterious incidents after their encounter.

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Strangers from Hell' is scheduled to be unveiled on August 31.

(Credit= 'yim_siwang' 'leedongwook_official' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
