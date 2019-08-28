[SBS Star] Joo Won Flaunts His Muscular Body While Enjoying His Time in Thailand

Actor Joo Won showed off his flawless figure during his trip to Thailand.On August 27, Joo Won uploaded a few pictures on his Instagram account along with a caption saying, "Beautiful place. Thanks."In the picture, he was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt which well-showed his defined biceps and triceps as well as his broad shoulders.Joo Won might have looked like he just rolled out of bed or too comfortable, but his sunglasses tied up the whole outfit together and helped him to find the perfect balance between natural and chic.For the past few years, Joo Won occasionally posted a video or a picture of himself working out and it seems like his hard work finally paid off.Also, some of his fans are now hoping that his new bulked up figure could open up some new doors and give him an opportunity to present himself to the public in a bit different way.Upon seeing these pictures of him, his fans commented, "He got way hotter. How's that even possible?", "Oh my. Look at those muscles.", "I think he is causing global warming with his hotness.", and so on.Meanwhile, Joo Won is in talks to lead SBS' upcoming drama 'Hotel Alice' (literal translation).(Credit= 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)