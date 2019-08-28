SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] X1 Cha Jun Ho Under Fire for His Lip-sync Mishap During Debut Showcase
K-pop rookie group X1's member Cha Jun Ho is under fire for forgetting to lip-sync his part during the group's debut showcase.

On August 27, X1's debut show-con (showcase/concert) 'X1 PREMIER SHOW-CON' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
X1During X1's performance of its ballad song 'It's Okay', Cha Jun Ho was caught not lip-syncing during his part of the stage.
Cha Jun HoFans who believed the stage to be a live one could not hide their surprise after finding out it actually was not.
 
Some people pointed out that it would not be a hard thing to sing live in the first place, since the song does not require the members to dance at the same time.

They commented, "It's your debut stage, remember?", "Can't believe what I just saw. It's hilarious to be honest.", "You didn't even practice how to lip-sync properly?", and more.
X1Meanwhile, X1 is expected to kick off promotional activities for its debut album 'QUANTUM LEAP' led by the title track 'FLASH'.

(Credit= 'x1official101' Twitter, Mnet)

(SBS Star) 
