[SBS Star] AB6IX DAE HWI & Kim Min Kyu Strengthen Their Friendship over a Delicious Meal

K-pop boy group AB6IX's member DAE HWI and Kim Min Kyu from Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' spent a quality time together on their day-off.On August 26, one K-pop fan shared a picture of DAE HWI and Kim Min Kyu which she/he took herself while having a malatang (spicy Chinese soup) at one restaurant in Seoul.In the picture, they were having a conversation in front of a cashier while waiting in line to pay for their meal.Also, in other photo that was shared by another fan, they were eating ice cream in what it seems to be a supermarket without caring about others.On this day, DAE HWI and Kim Min Kyu showed up at the site wearing comfortable clothes and not wearing any makeup as they were just hanging out with each other.These pictures of the two put a smile on everyone's faces since they just looked like a boy their age who knows how to enjoy the little things in life; not a celebrity who has hundreds and thousands of fans.DAE HWI and Kim Min Kyu first met while filming 'Produce X 101', and they have been maintaining a good relationship according to their fans.The ones who saw these pictures commented, "That's my favorite food! What a coincidence!", "They look just as handsome even though they are not wearing any makeup.", "DAE HWI looks so cute in these pictures.", and so on.(Credit= Online Community, Mnet, SBS funE)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)