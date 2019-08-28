SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] AB6IX DAE HWI & Kim Min Kyu Strengthen Their Friendship over a Delicious Meal
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] AB6IX DAE HWI & Kim Min Kyu Strengthen Their Friendship over a Delicious Meal

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.28 17:19 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] AB6IX DAE HWI & Kim Min Kyu Strengthen Their Friendship over a Delicious Meal
K-pop boy group AB6IX's member DAE HWI and Kim Min Kyu from Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' spent a quality time together on their day-off.

On August 26, one K-pop fan shared a picture of DAE HWI and Kim Min Kyu which she/he took herself while having a malatang (spicy Chinese soup) at one restaurant in Seoul.
DAE HWI and Kim Min KyuIn the picture, they were having a conversation in front of a cashier while waiting in line to pay for their meal.
DAE HWI and Kim Min KyuAlso, in other photo that was shared by another fan, they were eating ice cream in what it seems to be a supermarket without caring about others.
DAE HWI and Kim Min KyuOn this day, DAE HWI and Kim Min Kyu showed up at the site wearing comfortable clothes and not wearing any makeup as they were just hanging out with each other.

These pictures of the two put a smile on everyone's faces since they just looked like a boy their age who knows how to enjoy the little things in life; not a celebrity who has hundreds and thousands of fans.
DAE HWIDAE HWI and Kim Min Kyu first met while filming 'Produce X 101', and they have been maintaining a good relationship according to their fans.

The ones who saw these pictures commented, "That's my favorite food! What a coincidence!", "They look just as handsome even though they are not wearing any makeup.", "DAE HWI looks so cute in these pictures.", and so on.

(Credit= Online Community, Mnet, SBS funE)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992