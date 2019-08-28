[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Hometown Thanks His Fans for Their Generous Donations

In celebration of his birthday on September 1, fans of K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK donated to his hometown to help youths in need.Recently, JUNGKOOK's fanbases have organized a joint charity project to help children and teenagers in JUNGKOOK's hometown.JUNGKOOK's domestic fanbase 'JUNGKOOK Supporters' and his international fanbase 'The Golden Union' donated 7 million won and 1 million won, respectively, in JUNGKOOK's name.Their donations, which is approximately 6,600 dollars in total, will be used to help 70 youths and disabled children who are living in Buk-gu, Busan.Buk-gu Office director Jeong Myung-hee said, "We express our deepest appreciation for their beautiful donation through their mature fan culture, along with BTS members who are role models for teenagers with their message of hope."Meanwhile, JUNGKOOK was born and raised in Buk-gu, Busan, until he moved to Seoul for training under Big Hit Entertainment.(Credit= 'supporter_jk' 'TheGoldenUnion' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)