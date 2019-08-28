[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Expresses Gratitude after Her Romance Novel Becomes Bestseller

Actress Koo Hye Sun expressed her thanks to readers and fans for their support to her first romance novel.On August 28, Koo Hye Sun shared a screenshot on her Instagram of her recently-published novel 'Heart-shaped Tears' (literal translation) ranking #67 on an online bookstore's bestsellers list.Along with the screenshot, Koo Hye Sun captioned, "'Heart-shaped Tears' has made on the bestsellers list. Thank you."Koo Hye Sun later posted another screenshot of the book hitting #1 spot on the E-book bestsellers list and wrote, "No.1."'Heart-shaped Tears' is about a love story between an unpredictable woman and a man who falls for her irresistible charms.The novel became a hot topic as Koo Hye Sun revealed that she had included some of her own dating experiences.Meanwhile, Koo Hye Sun was originally planned to release an essay about raising dogs and cats this month, but she reportedly delayed the release date.According to the report, sections that mention her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon will most likely be removed, as they are currently bickering over their marriage and divorce.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)