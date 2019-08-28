[SBS Star] People Share Mixed Opinions on Red Velvet SEULGI Adopting Genetically Modified Cats

SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet is under criticism after uploading a picture of her new kittens.Recently, SEULGI shared a photo of her new cats on her Instagram with a caption that reads, "They are Lulu and Lala, the new members of my family!"While most of her fans commented how cute SEULGI's new family members are, some people pointed out that they are Scottish Fold and Munchkins, the types of cats that were bred to "look cute" but come with chronic health issues due to their genetics.They also commented that renowned celebrities like SEULGI would influence people to own more genetically modified cats, causing more of these types to be bred in the pet market."She is a celebrity. You can't just buy these cats because they look cute.", "So she should just let them die? What exactly do you want her to do?", "It's actually a good discussion that all animal lovers should have.", "We shouldn't let people to 'create' more and more animals with serious health problems in the first place.", and more.Meanwhile, SEULGI has taken down the photos of the cats from her Instagram account.(Credit= 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram)(SBS Star)