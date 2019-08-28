SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SUNMI Reveals Why She Decided to Gain Weight Ahead of Her World Tour
[SBS Star] SUNMI Reveals Why She Decided to Gain Weight Ahead of Her World Tour

K-pop artist SUNMI revealed why she wanted to gain weight and how she achieved that goal.

On August 27, SUNMI held a showcase at YES24 Live Hall, Seoul to introduce her new single 'LALALAY' to the public and the press.
SUNMIOn this day, SUNMI got many questions regarding her new song, past achievements, and future plans as she recently wrapped up her first world tour 'WARNING' with such success, but what they all really wanted to know was what motivated her to gain a few pounds.
SUNMIWhilst talking about the reason behind her weight gain, SUNMI said, "When I was promoting my track 'Heroine' Back in January 2018, I lost so much weight that I only weighed 39 kg (86 lbs). I felt like I was going to die unless I do something about it."
SUNMISUNMI continued, "I needed to gain more weight because the tour was only a few weeks away and I had to do a 90-minute concert all by myself. So, I ate regularly and did some exercise too."

But she revealed that the one who helped her the most throughout her journey was no other than her little brother.
SUNMISUNMI said, "He stayed with me until the last day, and we even shared the same room during the tour. I tried to feed him while we were staying together, and in the process of doing that, I got to eat as well."

After hearing her explanation, her fans commented, "You look much healthier now.", "If you stay with me, I can make you gain at least 20 pounds.", "Thank you SUNMI's little brother!", and many more.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'officialsunmi' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star) 
