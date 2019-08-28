SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'The Hobbit' Actor Richard Armitage & Song Joong Ki Enjoy Korean Dish Together
작성 2019.08.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Hobbit Actor Richard Armitage & Song Joong Ki Enjoy Korean Dish Together
English actor Richard Armitage recently had a meal with Korean actor Song Joong Ki and shared impressions.

On August 27, the 'The Hobbit' actor took his personal Instagram account to share a photo of himself enjoying Korean barbecue and naengmyeon (cold noodle dish) with Song Joong Ki.
Richard Armitage & Song Joong Ki Enjoy Korean Dish TogetherAlong with the photo, Richard Armitage wrote, "Song Joong Ki introduced me to naengmyeon. It's now my new favorite dish."
Richard Armitage & Song Joong Ki Enjoy Korean Dish TogetherHe also posted a photo of naengmyeon with the caption, "Apparently there is a Korean pop song about this bowl of noodles!", referring to 'Naengmyeon' by Jessica and Park Myung-soo.
Richard Armitage & Song Joong Ki Enjoy Korean Dish TogetherSince it has been a while that Song Joong Ki was spotted in public after the news of his divorce with actress Song Hye Kyo, many fans expressed their thanks to Richard Armitage for sharing the photo.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki and Richard Armitage are currently busy filming for the movie 'The Seungri' (literal title) together.

(Credit= 'richardcarmitage' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
