SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi to Start His Military Service Next Month
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi to Start His Military Service Next Month

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.28 10:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi to Start His Military Service Next Month
K-pop boy band FTISLAND's vocalist Lee Hong Gi will soon be enlisting in the military to fulfill his national mandatory duty.

On August 27, news outlet Star Today reported that Lee Hong Gi is planned to begin his military service on September 30.Lee Hong GiNot long after the report was publicized, Lee Hong Gi's management agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the news.

The agency said, "Lee Hong Gi is joining the army next month. He will serve his national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier."

They continued, "Lee Hong Gi is going to enter the military training center on September 30."Lee Hong GiPreviously in June during FTISLAND's concert, Lee Hong Gi mentioned that it would not be long until he enlists in the military.

At that time, he told his fans, "I'll be gone for a bit. Yes, the military. There is nothing for you to worry about though. I promise to take care of myself well and return to you guys looking healthier."
Lee Hong GiIn prior to his military enlistment, Lee Hong Gi and the members of FTISLAND will have a gathering with their fans on September 8.

Meanwhile, Lee Hong Gi is expected to be discharged from the military in April 2021.

(Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992