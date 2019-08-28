[SBS Star] FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi to Start His Military Service Next Month

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's vocalist Lee Hong Gi will soon be enlisting in the military to fulfill his national mandatory duty.On August 27, news outlet Star Today reported that Lee Hong Gi is planned to begin his military service on September 30.Not long after the report was publicized, Lee Hong Gi's management agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the news.The agency said, "Lee Hong Gi is joining the army next month. He will serve his national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier."They continued, "Lee Hong Gi is going to enter the military training center on September 30."Previously in June during FTISLAND's concert, Lee Hong Gi mentioned that it would not be long until he enlists in the military.At that time, he told his fans, "I'll be gone for a bit. Yes, the military. There is nothing for you to worry about though. I promise to take care of myself well and return to you guys looking healthier."In prior to his military enlistment, Lee Hong Gi and the members of FTISLAND will have a gathering with their fans on September 8.Meanwhile, Lee Hong Gi is expected to be discharged from the military in April 2021.(Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)