[SBS Star] Suzy Goes Red for the First Time Since Debut & Everyone Is Loving It

On August 23, Suzy attended one event held by a cosmetics brand at COEX, Seoul.On this day, Suzy had given herself a makeover which resulted in her getting more spotlight than ever at the event.
It was because her makeover was the perfect choice that she possibly could make.
She had dyed her hair red for the first time since her debut and managed to look absolutely stunning with it.
#코엑스 #메가박스 앞에서 일주일간 #랑콤 #제니피끄 팝업 스토어가 열린다는 사실？？？？ 이 자리를 축하하기 위해 #수지 @skuukzky 와 #헨리 @henryl89 , #수영 @sooyoungchoi , #하니 @ahnhani_92 #장기용 @juanxkui , #이호정 @holly608 #채정안 @chae_jungan 등 많은 셀럽들이 한자리에 모였다구~ #코스모 카메라를 향해 반갑게 인사해주는 모습 너무 스윗하지？？♥？ #마이크로바이옴 과학으로 더 강력해진 7일의 기적, #어드밴스드제니피끄 를 코엑스에서 직접 만나봐~？？♀？？？♀？ ？？？？？？？송명경
On the following day, Suzy shared photos of herself at a restaurant on Instagram.
Along with these photos that clearly showed a change in her hair color, she wrote, "I dyed my hair to a red onion color. What do you think?"It seemed Suzy wanted to see what others had to say about her decision.
Under this post, her followers left comments such as, "I LOVE IT!", "No words can describe how gorgeous you look with your new hair color. Don't you worry!", "Oh sweetie, you look beautiful. You pulled the red color off amazingly well!", and so on.Meanwhile, Suzy awaits for her drama 'VAGABOND' to begin broadcasting on September 20.
