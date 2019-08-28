[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON Stole His Fellow Soldiers' Chance to Meet TWICE in Person?

K-pop boy group 2PM's member TAECYEON betrayed(?) his fellow soldiers by going to see the members of K-pop girl group TWICE alone after turning down their offer to visit him in the military.Recently, one fan suggested an interesting theory after compiling the interview TAECYEON did on the day he was discharged from the military and the picture of him he took during his military vacation.In the post, the fan was insinuating that TAECYEON rejected TWICE's offer to visit him in his military base on purpose to meet up with TWICE alone.Back in May, TAECYEON said, "The members of TWICE promised that they will come and visit me during my service. But I had no choice but to turn down that offer since it was impossible for me to find the right time with all the work I've been doing as an assistant instructor."The fan said this interview could have made many of the soldiers in his unit question his honesty since they felt like they had missed an opportunity of a lifetime because of him.It was because TAECYEON uploaded a photo of him smiling next to TWICE during one of his day-offs.After seeing this post, his fans and others playfully commented, "That was one selfish move.", "But I kind of understand why he turned down that offer.", "Well, it's probably for the best because it might have cause a whole scene.", and so on.Meanwhile, TAECYEON was discharged from the military on May 16.(Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 51K)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)