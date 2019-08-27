[SBS Star] X1 Facing Issues Appearing on Music Shows? Agency Responds

K-pop project group X1's agency has responded to reports about the group not appearing on KBS' live music show 'Music Bank'.On August 27, it was reported that X1 will not be able to perform the group's debut stage on the upcoming episode of 'Music Bank' on August 30.Since it is common for a rookie group to make a set of debut stages following the album release, some speculated that X1 is facing some trouble making their broadcast appearances.Reports pinpointed the current suspicions of vote rigging surrounding 'Produce X 101' as the key reason behind such issues.In regard to the news reports, a representative from X1's agency commented, "We are currently in discussion regarding the matter of X1's appearance with broadcasting stations."Meanwhile, X1 is set to greet its fans for the first time through 'X1 PREMIER SHOW-CON' at 8PM KST today at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.You can watch X1's debut title track 'FLASH' music video below:(Credit= 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)