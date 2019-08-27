SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] X1 Facing Issues Appearing on Music Shows? Agency Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] X1 Facing Issues Appearing on Music Shows? Agency Responds

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.27 18:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] X1 Facing Issues Appearing on Music Shows? Agency Responds
K-pop project group X1's agency has responded to reports about the group not appearing on KBS' live music show 'Music Bank'.

On August 27, it was reported that X1 will not be able to perform the group's debut stage on the upcoming episode of 'Music Bank' on August 30.

Since it is common for a rookie group to make a set of debut stages following the album release, some speculated that X1 is facing some trouble making their broadcast appearances.
X1Reports pinpointed the current suspicions of vote rigging surrounding 'Produce X 101' as the key reason behind such issues.

In regard to the news reports, a representative from X1's agency commented, "We are currently in discussion regarding the matter of X1's appearance with broadcasting stations."
X1X1Meanwhile, X1 is set to greet its fans for the first time through 'X1 PREMIER SHOW-CON' at 8PM KST today at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

You can watch X1's debut title track 'FLASH' music video below:
 

(Credit= 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube, SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992