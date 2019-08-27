[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Fan of NCT TAEYONG Gets His Attention with This Hilarious Banner

TAEYONG from K-pop boy group NCT burst into laughter after spotting a hilarious banner his fan has brought.On August 23, NCT attended this year's 'SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS' which was held at KSPO DOME, Seoul.On this day, the group received two awards in total including Bonsang (main award), and Social Artist Award.The members waved their hands at their fans who came all the way from their home to show their support and made eye contact with them before going down the stage.But then, TAEYONG started to laugh all of a sudden as if he saw something funny and even asked his fellow members to come and look at it.The thing that caught his eyes was a banner his fan has brought to the site which had the most hilarious message on it―"TAEYONG-ahhhhhhh! Ahhhh! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh! TAEYONG, I am a beast."However, what was even more impressive was the way his fan inscribed that message since it glowed so brightly as if it was written with a highlighter.Upon seeing this cute video of TAEYONG, his fans commented, "That's genius. How can you ignore that?", "But that is so true. He does make me a beast as well.", "He must really liked it.", and so on.Meanwhile, TAEYONG will return to the K-pop scene in October as a member of new K-pop boy group SuperM.(Credit= Online Community, 'devotee 9571' 'ForYou' YouTube)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)