SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Donates Her Exhibition Proceeds to Charity
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Donates Her Exhibition Proceeds to Charity

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.27 15:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Donates Her Exhibition Proceeds to Charity
Actress Koo Hye Sun has updated her Instagram for the first time after bickering over divorce with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.

On August 27, Koo Hye Sun shared a photo of herself posing with her dog 'Gamja'.
Koo Hye SunKoo Hye SunShe also included a photo of her dog sitting in front of her drawing at her recent exhibition.
Koo Hye SunAlong with the photos, Koo Hye Sun wrote, "The world without you, a desolation for me. Invitational exhibition of Koo Hye Sun at Jinsan Gallery has successfully come to an end."

She continued, "I will deliver the two million won (approximately 1,650 dollars) proceeds, so an organization for pets can use it. Thank you."
Koo Hye SunAside from her acting career, Koo Hye Sun has been recognized for her talents in a variety of fields including film directing, songwriting, writing, and painting.

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992