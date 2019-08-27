[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Donates Her Exhibition Proceeds to Charity

Actress Koo Hye Sun has updated her Instagram for the first time after bickering over divorce with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.On August 27, Koo Hye Sun shared a photo of herself posing with her dog 'Gamja'.She also included a photo of her dog sitting in front of her drawing at her recent exhibition.Along with the photos, Koo Hye Sun wrote, "The world without you, a desolation for me. Invitational exhibition of Koo Hye Sun at Jinsan Gallery has successfully come to an end."She continued, "I will deliver the two million won (approximately 1,650 dollars) proceeds, so an organization for pets can use it. Thank you."Aside from her acting career, Koo Hye Sun has been recognized for her talents in a variety of fields including film directing, songwriting, writing, and painting.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)(SBS Star)